Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covestro has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

