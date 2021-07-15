Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 782,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after buying an additional 93,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,990,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after buying an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

