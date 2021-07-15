Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,118 shares of company stock worth $59,227,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

