Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.726 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

