Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

SCGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

