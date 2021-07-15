Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Olympus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olympus in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Olympus has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

