JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. JELD-WEN comprises approximately 2.9% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of JELD-WEN worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

