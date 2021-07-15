JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JELD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. 447,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after acquiring an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

