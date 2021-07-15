Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,934 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $123,579.47.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

