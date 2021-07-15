Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,934 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86.
Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,401 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $123,579.47.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.2% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.