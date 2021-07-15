Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,934 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $111,765.86.

TIG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 2,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.51 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.