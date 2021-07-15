JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,830 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $534,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

