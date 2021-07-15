Jim Barnes Sells 3,600 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $66,780.00.

Shares of PRTS opened at $17.72 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $852.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

