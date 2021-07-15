JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Shares Down 24.5%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) fell 24.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

