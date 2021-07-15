JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. JMP Group shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 10,848 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,154 shares of company stock worth $381,747. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

