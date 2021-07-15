JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $682.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $2,544,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $4,411,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $7,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $8,555,000.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.