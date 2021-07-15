Joe Bob Perkins Sells 90,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $4,079,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $167.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
