John Constantine Sells 22,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director John Constantine sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $1,851,975.00.
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 57,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,363. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion and a PE ratio of 529.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.