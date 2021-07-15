John Earl Jackson Buys 50,000 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CEO John Earl Jackson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.81 on Thursday. CSI Compressco LP has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 1,010.68% and a negative net margin of 23.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

