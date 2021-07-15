John J. Bolla Sells 2,253 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61.

Lantheus stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.