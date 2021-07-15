John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313.64 ($4.10). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 250,431 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNZS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £275.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.91.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

