Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Johnson Outdoors worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

