Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,836 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

VEEV opened at $315.16 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $326.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

