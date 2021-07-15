Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,078 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,807,496.56. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $248.86 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.98 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.