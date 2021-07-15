Joseph E. Payne Purchases 17,500 Shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Stock

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Director Joseph E. Payne acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $71,750.00.

NASDAQ:VLON opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

