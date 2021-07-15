JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €245.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €245.00 ($288.24) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €215.05 ($253.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €219.57.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

