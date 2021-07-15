JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

HCCCU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

