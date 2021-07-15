JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Constellium worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellium by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Constellium by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

