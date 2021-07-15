JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 30,624 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 696.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Silicom worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.69 million, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SILC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

