JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 150,000 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000.

OTCMKTS NRACU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

