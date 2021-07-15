JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Quanterix worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,027 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

