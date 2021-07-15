JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Health Catalyst worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 58,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,821 shares of company stock worth $12,328,089 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

