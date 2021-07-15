JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of QAD worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QAD by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

QAD stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.28. QAD Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.