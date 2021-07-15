JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.49 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

