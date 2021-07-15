JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $43,921,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,312,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,719,000 after acquiring an additional 241,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

