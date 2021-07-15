JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth $415,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter valued at $510,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

