JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMGMU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.