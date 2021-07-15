JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of LendingClub worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $10,560,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,406,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.