JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

