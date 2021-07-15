JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

SEPJF traded up $7.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.