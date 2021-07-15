JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 128,887 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of MBIA worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MBIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $596.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

