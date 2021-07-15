JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,524 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

