JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,587 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLG opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.80. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

