JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 83,523 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Kura Oncology worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,229,000.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.90. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

