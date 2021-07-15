JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $1.50 Million Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,453,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHACU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

