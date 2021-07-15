JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,980,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

