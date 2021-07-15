JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

