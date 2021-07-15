JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 6.55% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. 7,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

