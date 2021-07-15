JS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.3% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $44,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $27,240,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock worth $797,182,256. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

FB stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.53. 285,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.74. The firm has a market cap of $976.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.