JS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 2.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carvana worth $40,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

NYSE CVNA traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.32. 13,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,730. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $131.67 and a 52 week high of $329.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $2,745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,455,815 shares of company stock valued at $408,273,989. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

