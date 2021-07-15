JS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 339.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises approximately 1.3% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coupa Software worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 145,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

